Camila Cabello Has the Best Reponse When Asked About Excessive PDA

Camila Cabello loves when boyfriend Shawn Mendes calls her señorita, but apparently not everyone is a fan of their PDA.

Sitting down with BBC Radio 1's Greg James, the 22-year-old responded to some hilarious unpopular opinions from the show's listeners—one of which was disliking PDA. "Public displays of affection on Instagram are too much," the fan said, explaining that she doesn't like when couples get too mushy on social media.

Unbeknownst to her, Camila is the unofficial queen of PDA. After hearing the listener make her case against PDA, the "Living Proof" singer said, "Ouch, I feel personally targeted. I feel personally attacked. Yeah, PDA is terrible. I mean, kissing in public? I don't even…"

Since she and the "In My Blood" singer started dating back in July, Camila and Shawn have been caught locking lips several times. Most recently, the pair had a steamy make out sesh while sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Clippers game. And, who could forget their sexy 2019 American Music Awards performance?