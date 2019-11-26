Where Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou Stand After PDA-Packed Night Out With Kylie Jenner

NGRE / BACKGRID
Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou continue to spark romance rumors.
The Bachelorette alum and Kylie Jenner's BFF were spotted spending time together again on Monday, Nov. 25, watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Tyler and Stassie were joined by a group of their pals at the NFL game, including Kendall Jenner Bachelorette alum Dylan Barbour, and the star of the upcoming Bachelor season, Peter Weber. Kendall's friends Fai Khadra and Victoria Villarroel were also in attendance at the football game.
"Tyler and Stassie met up at the Rams game yesterday and were with a huge group," a source tells E! News, adding that they arrived separately to the sporting event. "Tyler came with Dylan Barbour and were hanging out the two of them for a bit before Stassie, Kendall, Fai and Victoria arrived. They were all on the field level in the VIP area and met up to have drinks and hangout."
"Tyler was hanging with Peter Weber and Dylan and was into watching the game, but also made a point to talk to Stassie," the insider adds. "Stassie's group was obsessed with meeting Peter. Everyone adored him and thought he was the sweetest."
The source also says that Stassie and Tyler were "standing together chatting and laughing at one point during the game."
"Tyler seemed excited to hangout with her and had a huge smile on his face," according to the insider.
And while Kendall "said hello and chatted for a few" with the Bachelor Nation men, she was with Fai and her other friends the "majority of the time."
After the game was over, the group met up with Kylie and spent time together at the Nice Guy and Poppy nightclub, where Tyler and Stassie packed on the PDA.
"Stassie and Tyler were definitely showing PDA. They stuck by each other's sides the entire night," the source tells E! News. "Tyler was holding Stassie at one point and they were dancing. They were chatting the entire night, whispering in each other's ears and Tyler grabbed Stassie's face at one point for a kiss."
"Everyone at the table was taking shots and pouring drinks and looked like they were having a good time," the insider shares. "Kylie, Stassie and Tyler left together and headed to Calabasas for an after party."
So, what's really going on between Tyler and Stassie? A source close to Tyler tells E! News that they're "definitely hooking up."
"They have been texting for days and Tyler is super into Stassie," the insider says. "He is only in LA for the next two months and wants to party and hangout with her while he is here. He doesn't want anything serious but is having fun with her."
Tyler, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, was previously linked to Gigi Hadid. The duo officially called it quits in October after about two months of dating.
