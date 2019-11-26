Former Survivor Contestant Silas Gaither Arrested for Alleged Rape

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 9:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Silas Gaither, Survivor: Africa

Louise Gubb/Corbis via Getty Images

A former Survivor contestant has been arrested. 

Silas Gaither, a competitor on the third season of the hit reality TV competition, Survivor: Africa, was arrested for alleged rape and aggravated assault, E! News can confirm. The 41-year-old was arrested and booked on Monday by Shelby County police in Tennessee. Gaither posted $50,000 bond and was released on Tuesday. 

His next court date is on Jan. 9, 2020. Further details regarding his arrest were not available. 

Gaither appeared on the show between 2001 and 2002. According to an IMDb page, he went on to work as an actor with credits as recent as 2010. 

Photos

Survivor's Most Shocking Moments Ever

The arrest comes after a contestant on the current season of SurvivorKellee Kim, accused another contestant, Dan Spilo, of inappropriate touching. Producers gave Spilo a warning about his behavior and, on the show, he apologized if he ever made anyone feel uncomfortable

CBS and MGM also said in a statement, "In the episode broadcast last night, several female castaways discussed the behavior of a male castaway that made them uncomfortable. During the filming of this episode, producers spoke off-camera to all the contestants still in the game, both as a group and individually, to hear any concerns and advise about appropriate boundaries. A formal warning was also given to the male castaway in question. On Survivor, producers provide the castaways a wide berth to play the game. At the same time, all castaways are monitored and supervised at all times. They have full access to producers and doctors, and the production will intervene in situations where warranted."

Meanwhile, two other female contestants on the show apologized for embellishing for gameplay. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Survivor , Crime , Legal , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.