Former Survivor Contestant Silas Gaither Arrested for Alleged Rape

A former Survivor contestant has been arrested.

Silas Gaither, a competitor on the third season of the hit reality TV competition, Survivor: Africa, was arrested for alleged rape and aggravated assault, E! News can confirm. The 41-year-old was arrested and booked on Monday by Shelby County police in Tennessee. Gaither posted $50,000 bond and was released on Tuesday.

His next court date is on Jan. 9, 2020. Further details regarding his arrest were not available.

Gaither appeared on the show between 2001 and 2002. According to an IMDb page, he went on to work as an actor with credits as recent as 2010.