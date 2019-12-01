Remember When Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Couldn't Stop Getting Married?

Which, shrug.

Sure, it was a lot. And if one of our friends was asking us to fly somewhere and toast to them for the umpteenth time, we'd for sure be complaining behind their backs. But judging by the disparate guest lists, the round-the-world ceremonies were meant to cater to friend bases in different regions, so it was actually pretty thoughtful.

And sometimes when you find that person you're meant to do life with, it's hard to stop celebrating, okay?

By all accounts, the pair are still going, albeit without the bridesmaids and the grandiose floral arrangements. "Every single day when I wake up I'm like, 'Oh, I have a home. Like this is my home. This person is my home,'" Chopra, 37, shared with E! News of their union, ahead of this, their first anniversary. "And I didn't know that feeling outside of my parents. Like, it's like, 'Oh, this is the family that I have chose.' It's family."

And the pair have had many occasions to enjoy since then—everything from her birthday in Miami to his recent 27th on Chicago's Solider Field to an Italian getaway just because—and more excitement ahead what with Chopra's assertion to Vogue India that "buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list."

But it's fun to look back at what would have been the wedding of the year, you know, if not for Chopra's good buddy Meghan Markle.