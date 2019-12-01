What the Cast of Christmas Vacation Is Up to Now

It's officially December, so you know what that means: you can finally play Christmas movies and music without fear of (unwarranted) judgment.

And what better movie to start with than National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, which celebrates its 30th anniversary on Dec. 1? Released in 1989 and starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo, Christmas Vacation with the third film in the wildly popular Vacation franchise, but has since gone on to become the most enduring, thanks to its hilarious holiday hijinks, relatable family drama and iconic scenes and quotes.

"I think that there was a little phenomenon with it where it was the third movie in the series, but it made more than the second one. Which is unusua," D'Angelo, the Griswold family matriarch, told Rolling Stone of the film's surprising success and legacy. "I didn't know that was going to happen. The first Vacation was rated R, but then this phenomena happened that people brought their kids and instead of saying, 'Look at these people,' the audience went,'"This is us.'"

Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik and written by John Hughes, Christmas Vacation found the Griswolds welcoming both sides of the family for the holiday season, including some unexpected guests. (We're looking at you, Cousin Eddie.)