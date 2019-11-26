Jamie Lee Curtis Loves Using Her Kids As An Excuse To Cancel Plans

Jamie Lee Curtis loves using her get out of jail free card, also known as her kids.

During an appearance on Monday's The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Knives Out star joked with James Corden about how kids are such a great excuse to get out of literally any plans.

Speaking about her birthday on Nov. 22, which commonly falls on Thanksgiving, Corden asked, "Did you do anything special this year? Were there any big plans?" To which the actress responded, "No, James. I'm old! I'm old, I'm married, our kids are gone."

Turns out, she and her husband Christopher Guest made some loose plans, but opted to Netflix and chill instead. As she said, "No, we canceled dinner. Chris had a little cold."

"I had just come back from New York," she added. "I was exhausted, and conveniently, Chris got a little cold. So, then I made some chicken soup and I think tried to watch The Crown and then we went to bed."