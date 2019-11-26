Normani Reveals She Was Trying to Hide in Fifth Harmony

It's hard to believe Normani—record-setting gymnast, former Fifth Harmonymember, star of a 69 million-viewed music video—is shy.

As was revealed in a newly published interview in Cosmopolitan, the 23-year-old "Motivation" singer has actually had "lifelong shyness," an attribute that struck during her first solo performance as a young dancer.

According to the magazine, she "made her way to the spotlight, froze, and ran straight back to the wings."

Of course, the star songstress has come a long way from that moment, having graced the stages of Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour, the MTV Video Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards and many others.

As fans well know, she got her star in stardom thanks to The X Factor and the resulting group, Fifth Harmony. For more than five years, the women worked together, spawning hits like "Worth It," "Sledgehammer" and "Work From Home" and weathering the exit of member Camila Cabello until their "indefinite hiatus" in 2018.