Hannah Brown Returning to The Bachelor? What She's Saying After DWTS Win

They didn't always get the highest scores, but Hannah Brown, the star of The Bachelorette, and her pro dance partner Alan Bersten took home the mirrorball trophy in the Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale.

"I honestly didn't. It might come as a shock," Alan said on Good Morning America when asked whether he knew during the competition that they were going to be the couple to beat. "Everyone was so good this season. There was one week when Hannah did the quickstep, and I was like, ‘You know what? I feel like we're starting to build some momentum,' but [Lauren Alaina], [Ally Brooke] and [Kel Mitchell] have been incredible and it's just been…but Hannah really did show her true colors dancing. It was really fun to see her go up there and enjoy herself."