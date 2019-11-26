America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Judges Are All Smiles Welcoming Alesha Dixon

NBC
When it's a battle between the world's best, you better believe the America's Got Talent: The Champions judges and host Terry Crews will look their best—and E! News has your exclusive first look.
Back for another round of America's Got Talent: The Champions judging are Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum. They're joined by singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon. Once again, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Crews is on board as host.
Dixon previously served a judge on the UK series Strictly Come Dancing and joined Britain's Got Talent as a judge alongside Cowell in season six.
The first season of America's Got Talent: The Champions featured talent from around the world. Shin Lim, the winner of America's Got Talent season 13, won the all-star competition. Darci Lynne Farmer, the teenaged ventriloquist singer and winner of America's Got Talent season 12, came in second. Sand artist Kseniya Simonova from Ukrayina maye talent came in third.
This year, 40 new acts from around the world will be competing to be crowned the winner of America's Got Talent: The Champions. Contestants include Alexa Lauenburger, Brian King Joseph, Connie Talbot, Luke Islam, Michael Grimm and Jack Vidgen.
Below, meet the new judging panel for AGT: The Champions.
America's Got Talent: The Champions premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
