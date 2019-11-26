Tom Hiddleston's Original Audition For Thor Will Make You Cringe

Fun fact: Tom Hiddleston never auditioned for the role of Loki.

During Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed that in 2009, when the first Thor movie was being cast, he originally auditioned to play the God of Thunder. The process lasted three months, and he almost got the part! Yes, there is a (dark) world where Hiddleston almost played Thor over Chris Hemsworth.

As the star told Jimmy Fallon, "Basically, at the time, they were looking for sort of less well established actors so that the audience didn't have an association. They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors. And the ream it was, if you're over six foot and you've got blonde hair, you can come and have a pop at it. So, I never auditioned for Loki. I only ever auditioned for Thor, which is nuts."

What's even more nuts is what happened next. As Fallon revealed to the unsuspecting Hiddleston, "We have friends over at Marvel that sent us the original audition footage of you." Cue the actor's terrified face.