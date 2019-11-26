Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars Recap Rap Is Out of This Galaxy

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by emily belfiore | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… Daisy Ridley delivered an epic Star Wars-inspired rap with Jimmy Fallon.
On Monday, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and proved the force is strong with a rap recap of the beloved franchise—yup, all eight movies! To make the performance even more epic, each bar was rapped to the beat of an hip-hop version of the Star Wars classic theme song.
Starting with Darth Vader kidnapping Princess Leia and making her way to the Death Star exploding, Daisy covered all the bases of Episode IV – A New Hope while Jimmy held up spot-on illustrations of the scenes she was describing.
"A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away," she began. "A guy named Vader tried to kidnap a rebel princess Leia / So she employed a droid to record her a quick note / She said, ‘Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope."
Moving right along, Daisy recounted Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, including iconic moments like Darth Vader's epic line, "I Am Your Father" and Princess Leia's metal bikini.
Then, it was time for the prequels. "Prequel time!" the late night host announced to the audience before Daisy jumped into Episodes 1, 11 and 111: "Back in the day / Little boy Anakin loved to pod race / Padmé escaped / Darth Maul went ape / the ending for Qui-Gon Jinn wasn't so great."
Breezing through Episode VII, Daisy kicked off Episode VIII - The Last Jedi by calling out Kylo Ren's meme-worthy shirtless scene. "Rose got to work," she said. "Kylo won't put on a shirt / Kylo is kind of a flirt."
Since she couldn't give away any spoilers from Episode IX – The Rise of the Skywalker, which hits theaters on December 20, Daisy ended things with an uplifting message.
"You can't stop me / I'm a Jedi from Jakku / Fight the dark side from Tatooine to Naboo / Let go of everything that you fear to lose / Be the spark that lights the fire / and may the force be with you."
Watch Daisy's effortlessly rap a recap of all eight Star Wars films in the video above!
