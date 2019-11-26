Ciara, Billy Porter and Lucy Hale to Co-Host New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest

Viewers across the country will be ringing in the New Year with some new faces and fresh ones, too.

This year, Ciara, Billy Porter and Lucy Hale will serve as co-hosts to Ryan Seacrestat the annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest. This will be Ryan's 15th (!) time hosting the show and he is beyond excited to celebrate the New Year with the entourage. "As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I'm so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me," said Seacrest. "It's going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone!"

Newcomer Billy Porter will be taking on the central time zone in New Orleans, which Lucy previously hosted. This means Lucy is getting a seat at the table in New York City, alongside the one and only Ryan Seacrest.