New Promo From The Bachelor Shows Hannah Brown Shooting Another Shot With Peter Weber

Is Hannah Brown back to try to win back Peter Weber?

That's certainly what the newest promo for The Bachelor is having us believe, as it shows Hannah showing up at the mansion and telling Peter she'd "do anything for a relationship."

Peter then asks her to be part of the house, which she clearly does not do because she's been dancing her ass off on Dancing With the Stars for the past four months while The Bachelor has been filming. But that doesn't make it any less of a scream-worthy moment for the other women who are all there to vie for Peter's heart, which Hannah didn't want earlier this year.