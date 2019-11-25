Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Announce Sex of Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 3:27 PM

Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner

Instagram

Drum roll, please... 

In case you missed it on social media, Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Dough Hehner threw the cutest gender reveal party over the weekend on Sunday, Nov. 24. At 15 weeks pregnant, Jamie is more than ready to know the sex of her baby! 

Their little bundle of joy will join their daughter Henley Grace

While the (once again) parents-to-be shared all the details about their gender reveal party on Instagram, they held off on revealing the sex of their baby until today! 

"We find out finally! If this is a boy or a girl!" Jamie enthusiastically said at the beginning of a YouTube video that was uploaded on Monday, Nov. 25. 

When the moment of the truth came... the couple asked everyone in attendance what they thought the sex of their baby would be and you could head everyone chanting, "Girl! Girl!" 

For the big moment, the couple had their daughter Henley smash pink and blue colored eggs on her dad's forehead. According to Jamie, 11 of the eggs were hard-boiled while only one was raw. Their eldest daughter smashed nearly all the eggs on her parent's forehead before she got over it. "I don't wanna' smash it," their toddler said. 

Photos

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's Baby Gender Reveal Party

"Do you want mommy to do it?" Jamie asked her daughter. 

Then Jamie shook the egg and said, "it's not it." But as soon as she smashed the egg on her husband's forehead, it oozed out! It was a blue egg! 

Everyone broke out in tears after learning that the family would soon be welcoming a baby boy. 

Congratulations to the happy couple! We're sure Henley will be the best big sister ever to her baby brother. 

