Bill Cosby Will Not Express Remorse in Prison for Parole

It's been more than a year since Bill Cosby was sentenced to prison—and the disgraced star is counting down until he's a free man again.

In September 2018, the famed comedian and actor was given a 3 to 10 year prison sentence after being found guilty of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004. Meanwhile, Cosby has denied any wrongdoing and continues to do so from prison, where he gave his first interview via telephone since being locked up in Pennsylvania's State Correctional Institution Phoenix.

"I have eight years and nine months left," he told National Newspaper Publishers Association's BlackPressUSA.com. "When I come up for parole, they're not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don't care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren't there. They don't know."

"It's all a set up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters," he accused, further questioning the existence of bias in the jury.