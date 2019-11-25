See the Photos of Justin Timberlake and Co-Star Alisha Wainwright During Night Out

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 2:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright

Mega Agency

There's more to this co-star outing than meets the eye.

Over the weekend, Justin Timberlakeand his co-star, Alisha Wainwright, made headlines after they were seen holding hands during a group outing with the cast of Palmer. In photos of the incident it appeared the two actors, who play lovers in the film, hold hands and engage in some overly-friendly displays of affection.

Now, a source tells E! News Jessica Biel and Justin are taking the first steps of moving on from this momentary lapse in judgement. "They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable," the insider shares. "He had too much to drink and got carried away."

The source adds, "[Justin] says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."

Watch

Top 5 Revelations From Justin Timberlake's Memoir

This explanation seems to suffice for Jessica, who married the former *NSYNC singer in 2012. "Their marriage will survive," the insider said.

All signs indicate there's nothing going on between Justin and Alisha. At the time, a source told E! News, "There is absolutely nothing going on between them. They were out with all the cast, crew makeup artists. Everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."

A second source added, "They're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out. There is nothing going on between them."

Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright

Mega Agency

Nonetheless, according to the insider, Justin "feels guilty and will make it up to her." 

"[Jessica] is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is," the source says. 

Since this weekend, everything's seemingly returned to normal for all parties. By Monday, Justin and Alisha were already back on the set of their film Palmer, while Jessica was spotted in Los Angeles running errands as usual. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Justin Timberlake , Jessica Biel , Couples , Controversy , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.