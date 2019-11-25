EXCLUSIVE!

Real Housewives of New York's Tinsley Mortimer Is Engaged to Scott Kluth

  • By
    &

by Beth Sobol & Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 1:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Consider them back together forever! 

Real Housewives of New York City's Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth are making it official: E! News can exclusively confirm that the couple are engaged.

Scott proposed on Sunday in Chicago. As Christmas carolers sang on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower, Scott got down on one knee and proposed to a stunned Tinsley. In a picture-perfect moment captured by an onlooker in the video above, the reality star covered her face in surprise before bending down to kiss her new fiancé.

Earlier in the weekend, Tinsley took to Instagram to share a clip of the duo packing on the PDA while celebrating at TAO Chicago. "Best weekend ever!!!!" she captioned the video, which showed featured a marquee sign welcoming her to the Windy City. "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SCOTT!!!!"

Next, she may take up a full time residence there. Earlier this month, a source told E! News Tinsley has "been in Chicago with Scott" and they will likely make the move there permanent now that they're engaged.

Watch

Tinsley Mortimer Talks Sonja Morgan's House Rules

This news comes after a tumultuous couple of years for the pair, who recently announced that they had gotten back together officially. 

"Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true," the reality TV star captioned a recent Instagram image with photo credit given to Scott, who is the CEO of Coupon Cabin. A source confirmed to E! News at the time that the duo was officially back on. 

Tinsley Mortimer, Scott Kluth

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Big Apple Circus

Fans have watched as the Real Housewives couple, who originally met during season nine, have been on-again-off-again for the last few years. They've discussed their relationship dynamic quite openly, especially with Housewives expert and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

"We're...Andy don't pressure me," the Bravo star told Andy back in 2018. "Look, we're broken up right now, but I'll tell you this, we break up all the time, just the media doesn't get a hold of it like they did this time."

It looks like their days of breaking up and making up are far behind them. Congrats to the soon-to-be newlyweds! 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Couples , Engagements , Reality TV , , Celebrities , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.