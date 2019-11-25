American Music Awards 2019 Green Trend: Get The Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

One thing is for certain: The stars brought eleganza to the 2019 American Music Awards, and their red carpet looks were sensational. From bright and bold gowns to textured and unexpected patterned suits, the glitz and glam was aplenty. One of the night's biggest trends? Showstopping, jaw-dropping green statement pieces.

When we weren't obsessing over the modern-cut blazers on young Hollywood's hottest, we were gushing over the sea of ruched detailed and sequin frocks in the signature hue on a multitude of A-listers. From asymmetrical minis to plunging necklines, we can't get enough.

Wondering if you can channel your inner whimsy and make them green with envy? Duh! From wrap dresses, to V-neck gowns, to playful faux fur coats, we've handpicked green statement stunner pieces that will wow the crowds at your next holiday office party.

Here are 13 of our favorites below.