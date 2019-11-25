Lil Nas X Shares What He Really Likes To Eat On His Panini

He has an album called Panini, but ever wonder what Lil Nas X actually likes on his toasty sandwich?

Well, wonder no longer! During an interview with E! News following his 2019 American Music Awards win on Sunday, the musician dished all about his favorite food.

When asked what he likes to have on his very own paninis, the star let out a chuckle and said to E!'s Jason Kennedy, "I like, you know, like the regular tomato, cheese paninis with the little extra condiments and things." As it turns out, not all condiments are created equal in the eyes of the star. As he revealed, "Mustard? Nah. Too much for me."

One thing that isn't too much for the 20-year-old is his AMAs win! The superstar earned his first ever AMAs nominations this year, bringing in a total of six. And he ended up winning the Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop category for "Old Town Road!"

Holding his trophy proudly in his hands, Lil Nas X told E! News he felt blessed. As he gushed, "I'm feeling pretty great. I'm thankful. I'm highly blessed. All the good things."