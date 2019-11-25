Hailey Bieber Shows Support For Selena Gomez After Her 2019 American Music Awards Performance

Girl power!

Hailey Bieber showed Selena Gomez some love following her 2019 American Music Awards performance. Before heading to the red carpet, Selena and her makeup artist Hung Vanngo took some pics of her metallic glam. He shared a sultry snap to his Instagram, which caught the attention of Mrs. Bieber.

The 23-year-old "liked" Hung's post, further proving that there's nothing but love between her and hubby Justin Bieber's famous ex.

This isn't the first time that Hailey has shown the "Look At Her Now" singer support on social media. Following the release of her emotional song "Lose You To Love Me," the model also "liked" a photo of Selena celebrating the new song with her friends.

Sunday's AMAs were a big night for Selena, who opened the award show with her new hit songs "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," marking the first time she has performed them live.