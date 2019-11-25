How to Sparkle All Season Long

  • By
    &

by Remy Raccuia | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 11:28 AM

SILVER PLT header

Dressing for the holidays doesn't need to be plain and traditional - wear something bold and eye-catching! With so many holiday events coming up around the corner, we all need to update our wardrobes with some festive new pieces. 

The Holiday season is an excuse to shine at any time! If you want to be a show-stopper, wear a diamond-inspired look from head to toe. If diamonds aren't your thing, you can rock a playful and flirty playsuit or jumpsuit! 

From champagne hues to a shimmering co-ord set, PrettyLittleThing has the perfect outfits for any glamorous occasion. If you like to keep things more subtle upgrade your classic LBD to a shimmer LBD! 

Whether you want to keep it simple with a structured top or shine in a sparkly jumpsuit - we are confident you will find the perfect upgrades to your holiday wardrobe.

Diamond Ensemble

Black Diamond

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK DIAMANTE BRA, £14, PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK DIAMANTE TASSEL MINI SKIRT, £25, PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK DIAMANTE EMBELLISHED SANDAL, £30

Playful Playsuits

Festive & Fun

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING RED TASSEL SEQUIN PLAYSUIT, £36, PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER SEQUIN COWL NECK JUMPSUIT, £40, PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK SEQUIN TASSEL PLAYSUIT, £29

Champagne Hues

Champagne Hues

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CHAMPAGNE SATIN COWL NECK DRESS, £14, PRETTYLITTLETHING CHAMPAGNE SATIN COWL NECK CAMI, £14, PRETTYLITTLETHING ROSE GOLD STRAPPY SEQUIN DRESS, £26

Shimmer Co-Ord

Modern Metallics

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER GLITTER TROUSER, £22, PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER OVERSIZED BLAZER, £31

Black Holiday

Classic & Cute

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SHAPE BLACK GLITTER MIDAXI DRESS, £15, PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK LACE BODYSUIT, £16, PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK RUFFLE EDGE BARDOT TOP, £18

Silver Sparkle

Shine in Silver

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER GLITTER JOGGERS, £11, PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER SATIN ORIENTAL DRESS, £16, PRETTYLITTLETHING GLITTER WIDE LEG TROUSER, £21

Check out PrettyLittleThing for all the best Holiday trends!

