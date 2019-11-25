Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2019 American Music Awards

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 9:20 AM

Last night, the American Music Awards went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where there were plenty of unforgettable moments like Selena Gomez's return to the award show stage to perform live and watching Taylor Swift accept the Artist of the Decade award.

While we loved everything that was happening during the awards, we loved the red carpet fashion before the show, too! Now, we're asking you to sound off on who was the best dressed of the night.

Swift had us green with envy when she stepped out in a shimmery, olive Julien Macdonald gown while Gomez turned heads in a more neon version of the hue, rocking a Versace cocktail number amplified by a glistening Roberto Coin diamond necklace.

Versace made its way to the carpet again when Kesha arrived sporting the brand's signature baroque print with a belted-robe dress and matching shoes. 

Prints also had another moment with Big Freedia's tracksuit and cape ensemble by Libertine. With the duo performing "Raising Hell" later together, it was fitting that both artists wore powerful, bold outfits on the carpet.

Another big trend we also kept seeing pop up throughout the night was stars wearing the color purple. Carrie Underwood looked regal in a sequined plum dress that showed a little leg while Halsey transported us to springtime with a pastel, high-fashion floral look.

Speaking of better weather, "Havana" singer Camila Cabello had us nostalgic for summer and saying ooh, la, la when she showed up in a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown.

Meanwhile, Lizzo had us wondering why we also don't also have a teensy handbag when she showed up pairing a fun, tiered orange dress with a practically microscopic custom-made purse by Valentino.

All the stars looked fabulous, but we want to know who was your favorite.

Take a look at all the looks below and then vote for which star's style stole the night.

Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taylor Swift

The Lover singer is making everyone clutch their pearls with this ultra-chic and shimmery number.

Carrie Underwood, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood

This glitzy majestic purple dress proves why the country music star is the queen of the red carpet.

Maya Hawke, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Maya Hawke

Hawke stuns in a gasp-worthy black ballgown at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Katherine Langford, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Katherine Langford

A lady in red! Langford looks red hot, hot, hot in her off-the-shoulder gown at the 2019 AMAs. She's giving the red carpet a run for its money!

Halsey, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Halsey

The "Without Me" songstress looks like a work of art with her avant garde-esque makeup and whimsical gown by Marc Jacobs. She certainly brings a fashion fantasy to the 2019 AMAs red carpet.

Jamie Lee Curtis, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Jamie Lee Curtis

A legend has arrived! The iconic actress oozes with glamour in a chic black ensemble that also features feathery cuffs.

Lizzo, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lizzo

Lizzo is looking "good as hell" at the 2019 American Music Awards with her larger-than-life bright-orange dress and ultra-mini handbag by Valentino.

Selena Gomez, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Fashion Police Widget

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez

Green with envy! The 27-year-old songstress is serving bawdy and face at the star-studded event with her emerald green Versace cocktail dress and statement diamond necklace by Roberto Coin.

Big Freedia, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Big Freedia

Now this is how you mix patterns and bold prints! Big Freedia adds a fun splash of color to the red carpet with her electrifying design.

Sofia Carson, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sofia Carson

All that glitters! The Descendants actress shines bright in a silver shimmery gown by Francesco Scognamiglio at the star-studded event.

AJ Gibson, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

AJ Gibson

Spot-on! Gibson goes all out for the 2019 AMAs by wearing a fun and colorful animal-print blazer.

Nick Viall, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nick Viall

The Bachelor alum makes waves at the 2019 American Music Awards with his ocean-blue velvet blazer and sleek pants.

Dua Lipa, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Lipa brings the "Electricity" to the red carpet with her hot pink strapless gown.

Camila Cabello, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

The "Shameless" singer exudes romance and whimsy on the red carpet with her sheer-nude strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea is quickly becoming a style icon, and this multi-colored jumpsuit, which features diamonds galore, is proof.

Cobie Smulders, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dc

Cobie Smulders

The Stumptown shines as bright as the flashing lights at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Tessa Brooks, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Tessa Brookes

One word: showstopping! Brookes is the center of attention with her showgirl-esque lewk.

Patrick Starrr, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Patrick Starrr

The YouTube personality makes a grand entrance with his glitzy jumpsuit and headpiece. We are living for it!

Hilary Roberts, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Hilary Roberts

Roberts oozes with glamour at the 2019 American Music Awards with her dazzling emerald green gown.

Kesha, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Fashion Police Widget

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Kesha

Versace, Versace, Versace. The beauty mogul and songstress oozes bring high-fashion to the 2019 AMAs.

2019 AMAs: Best Dressed
Who was best dressed at the 2019 American Music Awards?
22.6%
9.7%
29.0%
29.0%
0.0%
9.7%
0.0%
0.0%

