The Pussycat Dolls Reunion May Happen Sooner Than You Thought

Wait a minute—the Pussycat Dolls are reuniting?

On Monday, it was confirmed that the iconic 2000s band, which is comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton, will reunite for their first performance together since their 2010 hiatus.

The girl group is set to perform at the U.K. X Factor: Celebrity finale on Saturday, November 30. In fact, it was judge Louis Walsh that broke the news that his fellow judge Scherzinger and the Pussycat Dolls have a special performance planned. "The Pussycat Dolls are the guest," he said, according to The Daily Mail. "There's an exclusive for you."

According to the U.K. outlet, producers approached Scherzinger with the reunion idea and "she jumped at the chance" to take the X Factor stage with her bandmates. Their source shared, "It's going to be their first big performance of the reunion and will be extra special for Nicole because of her role in the show."