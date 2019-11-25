Billie Eilish Named Billboard's Woman of the Year 2019

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA
by emily belfiore | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 7:48 AM
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA
Is 2019 Billie Eilish's year, or what?
On Monday, Billboard announced that everyone's favorite bad guy will be named Woman of the Year 2019 at its annual Women in Music Event, which honors the industry's most powerful female artists and executives.
The 17-year-old, who is the youngest artist to be given the coveted award, will be celebrated for her record-breaking achievements in music, which include having the first Alternative Songs No. 1 to top the Hot 100 in six years. The six-time Grammy-nominated artist also holds the record for having 14 charted Hot 100 titles and is currently the most-streamed female artist with over six billion on-demand streams.
"Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist," Hannah Karp, Billboard's Editorial Director, said in a statement. "Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today's society has quickly allowed Billie to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-color and sharp attitude."
Previous Woman of The Year Award recipients include Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, who will also be given another momentous award. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the "Lover" singer is set to receive the first-ever Woman of the Decade Award at Billboard's Women in Music Event.
Fellow artists Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Nicki Minaj and more will also be honored at the big event.
This news comes after her victory at the 2019 American Music Awards, which marked Eilish's first award show performance and first AMAs wins. Following her electrifying performance of "all good girls go to hell," the breakout star took home the awards for Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock and New Artist of the Year.
While accepting her Favorite Artist award, Billie said: "I feel like I can't say more to the fans and supporters, because, like, you made it all happen, man. I can't believe I'm, like, standing in front of, oh, my god, I'm, like, shaking. Sorry. To be in this category is insane to me. I grew up being in love you all of you, everybody in that row, every in that row, in this room. The fact that you're looking at me right now, I can't believe this. Thank you to the fans. Thank you, guys. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you, I love you."
Watch Eilish and Swift make history at the 14th Annual Billboard Women in Music Event on Dec. 12 by tuning into the live stream on Youtube.com/Billboard.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?