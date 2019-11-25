See How The Crown Gets Those Stunning Royal Costumes

Hey your majesty, welcome to the ‘60s! The Crown jumped into the swinging 1960s for season three, and along with the all-new cast came an all-new set of costumes.

"We've moved now into the ‘60s, away from the first two series, which was very subdued, and now we're into color," Amy Roberts, costume designer on The Crown, says in the video below.

Olivia Colman as an older Queen Elizabeth II in a new decade brought new challenges to the department. "Amy, the wardrobe designer, is brilliant. It's a huge team effort. The queen has a different outfit almost for every scene and they're all handmade. They are all incredible," Colman says.