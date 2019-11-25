90 Day Fiancé Had a Porn Star, Surprise Children Reveals and All Sorts of Communication Problems

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 6:45 AM
Let's call this the week of awkward meetings on 90 Day Fiancé.
Across couples featured in the episode, almost every one had some kind of awkward encounter. There was Juliana with Michael's ex-wife Sarah, Anna and Mursel's engagement party, and Anny meeting the grandparents of Robert's son Bryson.
Let's break it down about Robert and Anny. Ahead of the meeting, Robert said the last few days with Anny had been tense. They don't see eye-to-eye about money, but he still said, "we love each other." That love was put to the test when he brought Anny to the part to meet Bryson's grandparents. The parents of Bryson's mom, who is not in the picture, are very active in Bryson's life, Robert said. But Anny didn't understand why or want to understand why.
Almost immediately Ben and Stephanie started quizzing Anny about her life. They said they found it strange that the first they heard about her was two days before her arrival. Off to the side, Stephanie and Anny had a—you guessed it—awkward conversation where Stephanie revealed she works as a porn star. "Oh my god. Yes? I'm surprised," Anny said. In her confessional, she immediately put down Stephanie and her profession. But back at the park, Stephanie started asking Anny about her birth control methods.
Later at dinner, Robert was still dealing with the fallout from that park meeting, and Anny confronted him about having photos of his exes on social media. Then Robert told the audience something: He has five kids with four different women. "I was a player," he said. But now, he's a different guy. He grew out of the partying phase of his life and his priorities changed. Anny said he never told her the correct number of kids he had. "It's too much, it's too much woman," she said. And Robert refuses to delete the photos on social media. He argued, what if Bryson one day wants to see a picture of his mom and dad?
Meanwhile…
Michael and Juliana
Juliana wasted no time bonding with Michael's kids, Max and CeCe, and said they make it easy for her. At dinner, which included fried macaroni and cheese balls, Sarah laid down the law and said she's not competing with Juliana at all, but she does not want to Juliana to parent her children. Juliana said she felt uncomfortable, and sometimes like she's getting in the middle of a family.
Mike and Natalie
Mike made his way to the Ukraine to be with Natalie since her visa got delayed. Viewers also got to know a little bit more about Natalie. She was also going through a divorce when they first started talking, but if you ask her friends, her ex-husband was better than Mike, at least in terms of career. But still, Natalie said "Michael felt like home."
Anna and Mursel
Oh, these two. Anna admitted it's been quite difficult since Mursel arrived, what with his desire to hide her kids from his family and her mom's meddling, and Mursel hasn't been enjoying America. There's also the whole language barrier fact. They can hardly communicate. Still, Anna made an effort and brought Mursel to see her bees (don't forget, they met through a beekeeping group on Facebook), but Mursel wasn't really impressed. "I can't say she's a good beekeeper," he said. However, Anna said she Mursel was very attractive working with the bees.
At an engagement party hosted by her friends, Anna urged Mursel to try and communicate with her circle of loved ones. But when you don't speak the same language, it's pretty hard to do that. She admitted, right in front of him, that she's frustrated with their communication issues. "I don't know what the end result of this is," Anna said, referring to their relationship. Yikes.
Tania and Syngin
Out of the love bubble in New York and into the shed in Connecticut, Tania and Syngin clashed. A lot. She didn't have the shed ready for his arrival, as she said she would, and when the two of them got to work on cleaning it up, she was micromanaging. This didn't sit well with Syngin.
Blake and Jasmin
Another 90 Day couple has entered the field! Viewers met Blake, a music producer who lives with his mom and stepdad. He was married at 19, divorced at 23. Then he met Jasmin on a dating app. He thought she was too good to be true, and then found out she lived in Finland. However, her sister, who won the green card lottery, lives 10 minutes from him. His family and friends are skeptical about Jasmin's motives, but Blake said he's 85 percent sure she's there for him. She made her way to Los Angeles on the K-1 visa and so begins their walk down the aisle…but first she said she wants to shower and sleep.
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
