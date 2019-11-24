Kendall Jenner's Famous Friends Really Want Her to Start a Family

The votes are in!

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to causing a social media stir and she did so once again on Sunday when she shared snaps of herself hanging out with her nephews, Saint West and Psalm West. It wasn't so much the photos as it was a question she posed to followers that suddenly caught people's attention.

"Everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say 'I'" the 24-year-old quipped in the caption, referencing her pal Fai Khadra, who snapped one of the photos.

Cue the votes! Sister Kylie Jenner and famous gal pals Gigi Hadidand Hailey Bieber weighed in with enthusiasm. "I SAY YES," Hailey wrote. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashianresponded solely with exclamation points while momager Kris Jennersaid "I" with a heart eyes emoji.