Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Were the Definition of BFF Goals at the 2019 American Music Awards

Two words: BFF goals!

It's no secret that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the definition of friendship goals, but the two took things to a whole new level at the 2019 American Music Awards. Of course, the dynamic duo came dressed to kill when they graced the red carpet at the star-studded event.

Both superstars were totally in-sync as they both dazzled in green dresses. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer made a major splash at the awards ceremony when she showed up wearing a lime-colored Versace mini-dress that featured gold medal details on the sides of her fun and flirty number. She also debuted a short hairdo and slipped into matching satin green heels that tied her lewk together.

As for the Lover star, she brought the glitz and the glamour in an emerald green beaded design by Julien Macdonald. Her black thigh-high boots were chef's kiss to her razzle-dazzle outfit.