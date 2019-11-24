Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Were the Definition of BFF Goals at the 2019 American Music Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sun., Nov. 24, 2019
Two words: BFF goals!
It's no secret that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the definition of friendship goals, but the two took things to a whole new level at the 2019 American Music Awards. Of course, the dynamic duo came dressed to kill when they graced the red carpet at the star-studded event.
Both superstars were totally in-sync as they both dazzled in green dresses. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer made a major splash at the awards ceremony when she showed up wearing a lime-colored Versace mini-dress that featured gold medal details on the sides of her fun and flirty number. She also debuted a short hairdo and slipped into matching satin green heels that tied her lewk together.
As for the Lover star, she brought the glitz and the glamour in an emerald green beaded design by Julien Macdonald. Her black thigh-high boots were chef's kiss to her razzle-dazzle outfit.
Aside from their unexpected matching moment on the red carpet, the two really showed their support for each other throughout the awards ceremony. For Selena's opening performance of the awards show, it was clear Taylor was her biggest fan.
And since Swifties know how much the pop star loves to dance, she put her famous moves on display as the 27-year-old star belted out the lyrics to her new songs, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." Cameras captured Swift cheering on her gal pal and screaming during Selena's first performance to "Lose You to Love Me," and right before she did her jaw-dropping outfit change where she revealed a mirrored-styled bodysuit.
The 29-year-old pop star's enthusiasm was especially sweet since this marked her longtime BFF's first live television performance in two years!
Moreover, Selena returned the favor when the "You Need to Calm Down" singer hit the stage to perform a medley of her hit songs, including "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Love Story," "The Man" and so many others. In fact, everyone cheered during her opening number when made a major fashion statement.
Swift donned a white button-down shirt with phrases and album titles written all around, including "Fearless," "Speak Now" and "Red" (to name a few).
However, when the 29-year-old pop star began belting lyrics to "I Knew You Were Trouble," Selena could be seen jamming along with Andrea Swift (Taylor's mom). It was truly iconique!
While this wasn't necessarily planned, the two megastars also did similar things during their performances. The two both had fabulous outfit changes, where they revealed glitzy and glamorous bodysuits. Selena opted for a shimmery silver number by Christian Dior, while Taylor switched into a glimmering gold piece.
Again, they were on the same wave-length. And as the famous saying goes, great minds think alike!
