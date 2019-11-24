Selena Gomez Reveals New Thigh Tattoo During 2019 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez has new music and body ink.
The songstress had a busy Sunday as she stepped out at the 2019 American Music Awards as a performer—her first time since 2017. In honor of the big occasion, the 27-year-old shared snaps from her day, including what appear to be photos of herself gearing up to open the show. But songs weren't the only things she had up her sleeve.
In pictures shared on Instagram, Gomez also revealed a new tattoo on her upper thigh of hands praying with a rosary dangling from them, a fitting design for the religious star
She credited the artwork to NYC-based Bang Bang Tattoo. "Looks great!" their Instagram account commented. "AMAs day.. more to come..," she captioned the photos, which also featured choreographer Charm La'Donna.
On Instagram, fans praised Gomez for a job well done during her emotionally charged opening performance, in which she began with her slower new hit, "Lose You to Love Me" and then got her groove on to "Look At Her Now" while Taylor Swiftcheered from the audience.
"Feels good to be back," Selena captioned photos of herself on the red carpet donning a lime green strapless, ruffled Versace mini. "Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me."
She concluded, "All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter."