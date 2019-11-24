See All of Ciara's Sensational Looks at the 2019 AMAs

Ciara's countless outfit changes at tonight's 2019 American Music Awards will inspire you to "Level Up" your wardrobe.

Not only did the R&B songstress totally kill it as the host of tonight's star-studded ceremony, but she delivered one unforgettable ensemble after another. Needless to say, all eyes were on Ciara starting from the moment she stepped foot out onto the AMAs red carpet.

Prior to taking on hosting duties, the "1, 2 Step" performer offered a taste of what she and her all-star glam team were putting together for the event.

"This is a girl's dream," Ciara told E! News exclusively. "I get to change outfits. There is at least five changes. It's not too crazy but it's the right amount. There are going to be so many performers that night so we have to make it all happen! I get to squeeze in some really cool moments of fashion that I'm excited about."