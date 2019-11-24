Taylor Swift Makes History at 2019 American Music Awards After "Complicated" Year

Another Sunday, another history-making moment for Taylor Swift.
Swifties knew the 2019 American Music Awards was going to be a special night for the "ME!" singer. After all, she was receiving the Artist of the Decade award in front of her music peers.
But during the live telecast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Taylor made history by winning more American Music Awards than any other artist.
While Michael Jackson has held the record with 24, Taylor surpassed it after winning Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock album thanks to Lover.
The accomplishment came just one year after Taylor made history for having the most AMA wins of a female artist. And yes, she surpassed the one and only Whitney Houston for that honor.
"The last year of my life has had some of the most amazing times and also some of the hardest things I've gone through in my life and not a lot of them are things that haven't been public. And I wanted to thank you so much for being the thing that has been a constant in my life. Like, this industry is really weird," Taylor shared with the audience. "You feel like your stock is either up or down and people either like you or they don't or you're feeling bad about yourself. But the people that hang in there for you are the ones that you will never forget."
She continued, "This year for me has been a lot. It's been a lot of good, a lot of really complicated. And so on behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and for caring."
If you thought tonight's award show was special, the best may be yet to come. Just this past week, Taylor received recognition for her Lover album with three 2020 Grammy nominations.
She's also scheduled to hit the road for a few special concert events this summer including Lover Fest in Southern California and Massachusetts. After all, Taylor can never forget about the fans.
"I'm nominated against some absolutely iconic artists. This is crazy. Tonight was an amazing night full of the most unforgettable performances," Taylor shared. "This is such a great year in music, the new artists are insane. I'm lucky to be here. I know that every step of the way. Thank you so much."
Congratulations Taylor on your big wins!