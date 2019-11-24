Taylor Swift Makes "Fearless" Fashion Statement During American Music Awards 2019 Performance

When you have pre-award show music drama, just shake it off!

That's exactly what Taylor Swift did Sunday night while performing a medley of her biggest hits at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Despite some bad blood with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records' Scott Borchetta, the Grammy winner took to the stage inside the Microsoft Theater and performed a variety of new and old favorites including "Trouble," "Lover," "Love Story" and more.

In fact, she made a big statement at the very beginning when she opened up with "The Man." Joined by a group of young female dancers, Taylor let the lyrics and her fashion do the talking as she danced in a white button-down featuring her old album titles including Speak Now, Red and Fearless.

The epic performance, however, was just beginning. When it was time for "Shake It Off," Taylor brought out a few special guests onstage to join her special performance. Camila Cabello and Halsey joined the Grammy winner on stage to remind music fans just how powerful and talented ladies are.

The performance came shortly before Taylor accepted the Artist of the Decade award in front of her peers. The honor was the perfect fit for an artist who has found huge success at the annual award show.