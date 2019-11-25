The Second Act of Jean Smart: How She Went From Sweet on Designing Women to Salty on Watchmen

"I love that. I feel incredibly grateful for that…First of all, the fact that I'm still working so much is fantastic, and the fact that I still haven't been typecast, I know that that is kind of a rare thing. And so, I don't take that for granted at all. You know, I'm just enjoying it all enormously," Smart told E! News.

Smart grew up in Seattle, fell in with the drama department in high school, and received a BFA from the University of Washington Professional Actors Training Program. Designing Women would come in 1986, but before that Smart was on the stage. She said her first show in New York City, the play Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, will always hold a special place in her heart.

"It's a play about seven gay women who spend the summer in a lesbian community on Long Island. I was playing the lead and she meets the love of her life the summer that she's dying of cancer. And I just loved the part so much and it kind of jumped-started my entire career... It's something that's always going to be very near and dear to me," she said. And if there's ever a revival, she's in. "Oh, I would love to if they didn't think I was too old! I don't think I'm too old, but somebody else might," Smart laughed.