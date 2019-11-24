Lizzo's Totally Here For Billie Eilish's First-Ever Awards Show Performance During the 2019 American Music Awards

All good girls go to hell but before that, they make a pit stop to put on an electrifying performance at the 2019 American Music Awards.

For her first-ever award show performance, the teenage pop star went on stage to perform her hit single "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" and of course, the pyrotechnic's were in full force.

The When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? artist had everyone jamming out to her amazing performance, including Lizzo, who was seen living for the young pop star's performance. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were also seen dancing along during Eilish's performance.

And who better than rapper Tyler, the Creator to introduce the one and only Eilish. "Waddup, earlier this year my album IGOR was the #1 in the country and then a 17-year-old girl who dressed like a quarterback decided to change that," the Odd Future member joked. "Everybody please give it up for Billie Eilish."

Tonight, Eilish is up for a whopping six nominations! The "All The Good Girls Go To Hell" singer is up for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video for "Bad Guy," Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album for When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock.