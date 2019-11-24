Lizzo's Totally Here For Billie Eilish's First-Ever Awards Show Performance During the 2019 American Music Awards

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 6:39 PM
All good girls go to hell but before that, they make a pit stop to put on an electrifying performance at the 2019 American Music Awards.
For her first-ever award show performance, the teenage pop star went on stage to perform her hit single "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" and of course, the pyrotechnic's were in full force.
The When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? artist had everyone jamming out to her amazing performance, including Lizzo, who was seen living for the young pop star's performance. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were also seen dancing along during Eilish's performance.
And who better than rapper Tyler, the Creator to introduce the one and only Eilish. "Waddup, earlier this year my album IGOR was the #1 in the country and then a 17-year-old girl who dressed like a quarterback decided to change that," the Odd Future member joked. "Everybody please give it up for Billie Eilish."
Tonight, Eilish is up for a whopping six nominations! The "All The Good Girls Go To Hell" singer is up for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video for "Bad Guy," Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album for When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock.
So far, the teen superstar has taken home the award for Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock and New Artist of the Year so far.
During her speech for the Favorite Artist win, Eilish said: "I feel like I can't say more to the fans and supporters, because, like, you made it all happen, man. I can't believe I'm, like, standing in front of, oh, my god, I'm, like, shaking. Sorry. To be in this category is insane to me. I grew up being in love you all of you, everybody in that row, every in that row, in this room. The fact that you're looking at me right now, I can't believe this. Thank you to the fans. Thank you, guys. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you, I love you."
JC Olivera/Getty Images
All in all, it looks like Eilish is having a week to remember. On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Highland Park native made history with her record-breaking six 2020 Grammy nominations. The 17-year-old singer is nominated for Best Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album making her the youngest nominee ever to ear nominations in all of the award show's four major categories.
While Eilish has had one hell of a year in 2019, it looks like things are only going up from here—but that doesn't mean Eilish has never had to prove the naysayers wrong.
C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
In August, she opened up about the executives who predicted she would have a "horrible career." But who's laughing now?
During an interview with V Magazine, she said: "I remember the first time I had any sort of meeting with a label or management, I was 13. I think the only people that didn't look at me like I was going to have a horrible career were the people that I ended up working with. Everyone was just like, ‘Oh, you're 13, yikes, you're going to be used,' and this and that. And I am like, ‘Yo, y'all are the people that would use me in the situation you are talking about.' So, I don't know what that is supposed to mean."
But thankfully, Eilish has surrounded herself with a team that she's felt a strong connection with. The singer also credits her success to her upbringing and how much of a strong-willed person she is.
"I think it's my best quality and my worst quality, how strong-willed I am, because it has brought me here," she shared with the publication. "It literally has created who I am because I was just like, 'You know what? I am going to do this and that's that,' you know?"
