Halsey Delivers Passionate Speech After Receiving Her First-Ever American Music Award

It's definitely a night to remember for Halsey!

The pop singer just won her first American Music Award tonight and we couldn't be any happier for her. To kick off the 2019 American Music Awards, Tyra Banks took the stage to present the award for Favorite Song in the Pop/Rock genre and Halsey took it the award home for her song "Without Me."

The 25-year-old singer was shocked to learn she was taking home the award and had to take a moment to collect herself. "Wow. Wow. Wow, wow, wow. Okay, wow," Halsey said as she stepped on stage to give her speech. "I wasn't... okay, let me hold on. My brain."

But she quickly bounced back and gave an inspiring and passionate speech. "I grew up watching shows like this, and I would sit at home, wide-eyed, and watch artists in these beautiful gowns and handsome suits stroll up and hold these awards. They were usually gold-plated and shiny and weighted, these metaphors, right?"

Halsey went on to say that these trophies represented the "kind of validation for the soul-crushing and heartache-inducing work of bringing a song to life. I really believed that fairy tale. When I was a kid, I used to believe this award was the ultimate validation, and I would come up here and laugh and cry, and my fans at home would rejoice, but the truth us, I am older now and I'm also an artist."