Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 American Music Awards

by Alyssa Morin & Spencer Lubitz | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 5:27 PM
The tea has been spilled!
On Sunday night, music's biggest stars graced the red carpet and gathered around at the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Of course, everything from the swoon-worthy fashion to the epic performances—we're looking at you Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez—were a chef's kiss for viewers and audience members alike.
Making the star-studded ceremony even more major was the fact that Ciara hosted the show, the Lover singer was honored with the Artist of the Decade award and legendary singer Shania Twain hit the stage for the first time since 2003 to perform a medley of her iconique tunes. All in all, the 2019 AMAs have been a night to remember.
Aside from the stellar things taking place on-screen, there were certainly many, many moments that weren't captured on camera. Thankfully, if you love getting the tea as much as we do, E! News has you covered!
Billy Porter is the first to arrive inside. He's standing up at his seat gazing over the crowd and looking down at his cell phone while facing the audience with his back to the stage.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
Celebrities have white paper gift-bags waiting for them at their seats with cookies, bottles of Smart Water and other snacks and goodies.
Kelsea Ballerini is getting her jam on to Selena Gomez's opening performance. She was standing up and dancing hard in her aisle seat. She was loving this performance!
Billie Eilish is clapping hard with her hands over her head for Ciara and her performance.
Christina Aguilera was the last to walk in and make it to her seat just before Selena began performing.
Jenna Dewan thought Ciara's kids were so adorable, she was pointing and smiling when they appeared.
Lauren Jauregui is walking through the lobby area by herself hiking her dress up above her knees so she doesn't trip over it with her heels. She walked into an artists-only area.
The audience had bracelets waiting at their seats, which illuminated with a white light during Lizzos performance.
Jenna Dewan and Brad Goreski had their hands up in the air waving their arms and bracelets back and forth to Lizzo's performance.
For updates on fashion, beauty, exclusive interviews on the red carpet and more, read all about it, here.
