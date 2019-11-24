Taylor Swift Is Selena Gomez's Biggest Fan During Her 2019 American Music Awards Performance

We're looking at you now, Selena Gomez!

All eyes were on the star as she opened the 2019 American Music Awards with the single stuck in all of her fans' heads, "Lose You to Love Me."

Channeling her music video for the track, the star stood simply at the microphone as she and the entire stage was set to black and white while footage of her played in the background.

After belting out the emotional ballad, the set turned to color as Gomez broke into "Look at Her Now" with a bevy of backup dancers bring the stage to life around her. Meanwhile, donning an embellished bodysuit, Gomez sang and danced along with a smile on her face while her longtime famous gal pal Taylor Swiftproudly cheered her on from the audience. That's what friends are for!