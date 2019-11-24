Lindsay Lohan Breaks Silence on Ex-Boyfriend Harry Morton's Death

Lindsay Lohan is sweetly remembering her late ex.

On Sunday, news broke of Pink Taco restauranteur Harry Morton's untimely death. The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed the 38-year-old's death to E! News and the autopsy is currently pending. He reportedly died on Saturday.

According to People, citing a spokesperson with the Beverly Hills Police Department, the son of Hard Rock Cafe co-founder Peter Morton was found dead in his Beverly Hills home.

"We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco. Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time," Pink Taco said in a statement to the magazine.