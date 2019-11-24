Thomas Rhett and Pregnant Wife Lauren Akins Are the Perfect Match at 2019 American Music Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 3:56 PM

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, America Music Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

The American Music Awards red carpet is going country!

As the countdown begins for the exciting live show, Thomas Rhett decided to walk the red carpet with a special someone.

Oh yes, the beloved country music superstar arrived to the Microsoft Theater with his pregnant wife Lauren Akins.

Thomas Rhett went bold with a floral print suit and purple t-shirt while Lauren matched perfectly in her sparkling purple gown. And yes, they were smiling from ear-to-ear as they posed for photographers.

It's about to be a big night for the country singer who is nominated for Favorite Male Country Artist. In addition to possibly picking up an award, the proud dad will also take the stage for a special performance.

Photos

American Music Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

We're told Thomas Rhett is teaming up with Wells Fargo to help raise awareness for it's Holiday Food Bank benefiting Feeding America.

Tonight's red carpet appearance comes just a couple of weeks after Thomas Rhett brought his wife and kids to the 2019 CMA Awards. The entire crew dressed to impress in Dolce & Gabbana while attending Nashville's country party.

Let's raise a glass to another great night of music!

