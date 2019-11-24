American Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

When it comes to the American Music Awards, celebs always bring their A game—and this year is no exception! 

The annual award show has always been the perfect time to make a fashion statement. And at tonight's 47th annual ceremony hosted by Ciara, we can expect nothing less than show-stopping looks, performances and moments. 

This year's ceremony is bringing music's biggest names together for an unforgettable night. Selena Gomez will be returning to the AMAs stage for her first televised performance in two years. Also taking the stage will be AMAs' Artist of the Decade recipient Taylor Swift.

This year is sure to be heavy on the girl power with the remaining star-studded artist line-up including Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.

But before these highly-anticipated performances get us up and dancing the night away, we have to talk about all the amazing looks hitting the red carpet.

Check out the 2019 American Music Awards' red carpet fashion in our massive gallery below and get ready for a night to remember!

Lil Nas X, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lil Nas X

    

Heidi Klum, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

    

Constance Wu, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Constance Wu

    

Ben Platt, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Image Group LA via Getty Images

Ben Platt

  

Sonna, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Sonna

    

Tom Kaulitz, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Tom Kaulitz

   

Christina Aguilera, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera

   

Jenna Dewan, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Jenna Dewan

   

Paula Abdul, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Paula Abdul

    

Kane Brown, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Kane Brown

    

Post Malone, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Post Malone

     

Regina King, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Regina King

    

Pia Mia, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Pia Mia

   

David Dobrik, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

David Dobrik

    

Jameela Jamil, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Jameela Jamil

   

Misty Copeland, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Misty Copeland

    

Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taylor Swift

In Julien MacDonald

Carrie Underwood, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood

   

Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini

    

Billie Eilish, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

    

Camila Cabello, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

     

Cobie Smulders, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dc

Cobie Smulders

    

Tyra Banks, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tyra Banks

   

Maya Hawke, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Maya Hawke

    

Katherine Langford, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Katherine Langford

     

Ella Mai , 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dc

Ella Mai

    

Asher Angel, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Asher Angel

   

Sarah Levy, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sarah Levy

     

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Patrick Schwarzenegger

    

Brittany Tomlinson, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Brittany Tomlinson

    

Nick Tangorra, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Nick Tangorra

   

Tessa Brooks, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Tessa Brooks

     

Daniel Levy, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Daniel Levy

    

Ester Dean, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Ester Dean

    

Damon Sharpe, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Damon Sharpe

     

Dua Lipa, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

    

Shania Twain, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Shania Twain

    

Maddie Hasson, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Maddie Hasson

    

WATT, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

WATT

   

Halsey, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Halsey

In Marc Jacobs

Thomas Rhett, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Thomas Rhett

   

Jamie Lee Curtis, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Jamie Lee Curtis

   

Carole King, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Carole King

   

Symon, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Symon

   

Lizzo, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lizzo

In Valentino

Ciara, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Ciara

In Balmain

Diplo, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

DIplo

In MCM

Selena Gomez, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez

In Versace

The 2019 American Music Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

