American Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Cassie Esparza & Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 3:35 PM
When it comes to the American Music Awards, celebs always bring their A game—and this year is no exception!
The annual award show has always been the perfect time to make a fashion statement. And at tonight's 47th annual ceremony hosted by Ciara, we can expect nothing less than show-stopping looks, performances and moments.
This year's ceremony is bringing music's biggest names together for an unforgettable night. Selena Gomez will be returning to the AMAs stage for her first televised performance in two years. Also taking the stage will be AMAs' Artist of the Decade recipient Taylor Swift.
This year is sure to be heavy on the girl power with the remaining star-studded artist line-up including Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.
But before these highly-anticipated performances get us up and dancing the night away, we have to talk about all the amazing looks hitting the red carpet.
Check out the 2019 American Music Awards' red carpet fashion in our massive gallery below and get ready for a night to remember!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Image Group LA via Getty Images
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
Rich Fury/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Steve Granitz/WireImage
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Steve Granitz/WireImage
In Julien MacDonald
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
John Shearer/Getty Images for dc
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
John Shearer/Getty Images for dc
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Rich Fury/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Rich Fury/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Steve Granitz/WireImage
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
In Marc Jacobs
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
In Valentino
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
In Balmain
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
In MCM
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
In Versace
The 2019 American Music Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC.
