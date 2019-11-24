Harry Morton, Pink Taco Founder and Lindsay Lohan’s Ex, Dead at 38

J. Vespa/WireImage for Harrison & Shriftman
Famed Hollywood restaurateur Harry Morton, who had in the past made headlines over reported romances with celebs such as Lindsay Lohan, Jennifer Aniston and Demi Moore, was found dead on Saturday inside his Beverly Hills home. He was 38.
Harry, the founder and owner of the Pink Taco restaurants, was found unresponsive in the house by his younger brother Matthew Morton, People magazine reported. The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to E! News Harry's death, whose cause has not been determined. There is no evidence of foul play and an autopsy is pending.
Harry dated Lohan in the summer of 2006. In 2010, he and Jennifer Aniston went on a few dates. Harry and Demi dated for about six months in 2013. Two years later, Harry and Britney Spears went on at least one date in 2015.
He has also been linked romantically to Paris Hilton, who he had known for years.
In addition to his restaurants, Harry also owned the Viper Room, the Hollywood nightclub where Joaquin Phoenix's brother River Phoenix died of an overdose in 1993.
John Shearer/WireImage
RIP Harry Morton
The Pink Taco founder was found dead in his Beverly Hills home on Nov. 23, 2019.
Over the years, he made headlines over his romantic relationships with a slew of top female celebrities.
Denis Truscello/WireImage.com
Lindsay Lohan
Harry dated the actress in the summer of 2006.
Getty Images
Britney Spears
Harry and the pop star went on at least one date in 2015.
Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
The two went on a few dates in 2010, when he was 29 and she was 41. A source told People at the time, "Harry has been to Jen's Beverly Hills house and they have had several restaurant dates as well. Just like Jen, Harry is a dog lover and they both love the beach."
Getty Images
Demi Moore
The two dated for about six months in 2013.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Paris Hilton
Several years ago, Harry was also linked romantically to the socialite.
Harry comes from a family of restaurateurs.
He is the son of Hard Rock Cafe co-founder Peter Morton and grandson of Morton's The Steakhouse co-founder Arnie Morton.