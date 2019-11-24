Harry Morton, Pink Taco Founder and Lindsay Lohan’s Ex, Dead at 38

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 12:50 PM

Harry Morton

Famed Hollywood restaurateur Harry Morton, who had in the past made headlines over reported romances with celebs such as Lindsay LohanJennifer Aniston and Demi Moore, was found dead on Saturday inside his Beverly Hills home. He was 38.

Harry, the founder and owner of the Pink Taco restaurants, was found unresponsive in the house by his younger brother Matthew MortonPeople magazine reported. The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to E! News Harry's death, whose cause has not been determined. There is no evidence of foul play and an autopsy is pending.

Harry dated Lohan in the summer of 2006. In 2010, he and Jennifer Aniston went on a few dates.  Harry and Demi dated for about six months in 2013. Two years later, Harry and Britney Spears went on at least one date in 2015.

He has also been linked romantically to Paris Hilton, who he had known for years.

In addition to his restaurants, Harry also owned the Viper Room, the Hollywood nightclub where Joaquin Phoenix's brother River Phoenix died of an overdose in 1993.

Harry comes from a family of restaurateurs.

He is the son of Hard Rock Cafe co-founder Peter Morton and grandson of Morton's The Steakhouse co-founder Arnie Morton.

