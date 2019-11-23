There's ''Nothing Going on'' Between Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright Despite Hand-Holding, Sources Say

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock; John Salangsang/Shutterstock
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 7:04 PM
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock; John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Justin Timberlake is making headlines... but not for the reasons you might think.
On Saturday, photos circulated online of the 38-year-old actor appearing to get cozy and flirty with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright. According to The Sun, who first reported the news and obtained pictures, the co-stars were seen taking a break from filming and hanging out at a New Orleans bar late at night.
Images that were captured of their outing showed the 30-year-old actress placing her hands on Timberlake's knee and they were seen touching each other's hands. But despite what the candid photos look like, a source tells E! News that "there is absolutely nothing going on between them."
"They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting," the insider shared with us. "They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together."
A second source, close to the situation, also shares the same sentiments as the first insider, and reiterates that their hangout was simply "innocent."
"They're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out," the second source shared. "There is nothing going on between them."
At this time, neither Timberlake or Wainwright have yet to addresses the rumors floating around about their recent outing.
The 38-year-old actor and singer is currently married to Jessica Biel. The longtime couple tied the knot in October 2012 and share a four-year-old son together, Silas.
In fact, the pair recently made hearts swoon when the actress dressed up as her husband for Halloween. The two lovebirds attended the Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills for the first time. Making their debut even more epic, the 37-year-old star channeled Justin from his *NSYNC days and totally nailed the look.
