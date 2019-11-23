Tyler Cameron Reportedly Packed on the PDA With Kylie Jenner's BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou

Is The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron ready to hand out a rose to a new love interest?

The reality TV personality was spotted getting flirty with Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby) on Friday night at the West Hollywood nightclub, Hyde. If Stassie's name sounds a bit familiar, it's because she happens to be Kylie Jenner's best friend. In fact, the two gal pals attended the Los Angeles Clippers game earlier in the evening.

And while it's unclear if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joined Stassie at Hyde after the basketball game, a source tells E! News the 22-year-old influencer hit it off with The Bachelorette alum, who also happened to be at the same sporting event.

"Stassie and Tyler met up at the Clippers game last night and were hanging out for a bit," the insider shared. "They had met in passing before at a few events in LA, but this was the first time they truly hung out and vibed with one another."