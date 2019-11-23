Tyler Cameron Reportedly Packed on the PDA With Kylie Jenner's BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank; Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 6:24 PM
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank; Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock
Is The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron ready to hand out a rose to a new love interest?
The reality TV personality was spotted getting flirty with Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby) on Friday night at the West Hollywood nightclub, Hyde. If Stassie's name sounds a bit familiar, it's because she happens to be Kylie Jenner's best friend. In fact, the two gal pals attended the Los Angeles Clippers game earlier in the evening.
And while it's unclear if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joined Stassie at Hyde after the basketball game, a source tells E! News the 22-year-old influencer hit it off with The Bachelorette alum, who also happened to be at the same sporting event.
"Stassie and Tyler met up at the Clippers game last night and were hanging out for a bit," the insider shared. "They had met in passing before at a few events in LA, but this was the first time they truly hung out and vibed with one another."
Hannah Brown Sounds Off on Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood Reunion at 2019 People's Choice Awards
According to the source, the duo decided to "keep the night going" after the game so they headed to the popular nightclub afterwards.
"Stassie arrived with her friend Kelsey and met Tyler inside. They were at the same table at the club and several bottles of Don Julio 1942 tequila and champagne were brought out," the insider dished. "Tyler and Stassie were dancing together to hip-hop music and we're showing a lot of PDA."
The insider continued, "He was holding her. They were whispering in each other's ears and talking the entire night. It was very apparent they were into each other. Tyler leaned in and kissed her neck at one point, and also definitely kissed her cheek in public."
The news of Cameron's latest outing comes a little over a month after he and Gigi Hadid decided to split after a whirlwind romance this past summer.
"They broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them," a source previously told E! News of their blossoming romance. "The split was amicable and they are still friendly."
As of now, it looks like the reality TV personality is having fun with his newfound stardom.
