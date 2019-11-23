Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Look Effortlessly Elegant as They Attend a Friend's Wedding

While it's unclear how long they plan to stay in Miami, one thing is for sure: they're having a good ole time so far.

"They spent the afternoon on the beach at Faena with a big group of friends," an insider told E! News about their beach date on Saturday afternoon. "They both seemed very happy to be out in the sun and enjoying the beautiful weather."

The source added, "At one point, Pete came over and leaned in to give Kaia a kiss [and] she got a big smile on her face."

Moreover, their romantic getaway comes a few days after they were spotted kissing and showing major PDA at the Charlotte Lawrence concert in New York.

"Pete and Kaia seemed playful and happy, but also tried to remain low-key, viewing the concert from the upstairs balcony mostly out of sight," a separate source shared with E! News about their hangout on Monday night. "The two shared a long kiss but appeared embarrassed when the crowd began to take notice of them."