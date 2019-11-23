Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Look Effortlessly Elegant as They Attend a Friend's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 5:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Pete Davidson, Kaia Gerber, Miami

MEGA

Magic City vibes.

Miami looks good on Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber, who have been putting their blossoming romance on full display during their romantic getaway. After enjoying a beach-filled day and packing on the PDA for onlookers, the dynamic duo got dolled up on Saturday evening to attend a friend's wedding, a source shared with E! News.

Changing out of her snake-print bikini from earlier in the day, the 18-year-old model looked like she stepped off the runway for her date night lewk. She slipped into an ultra-chic navy blue polka dot dress that appears to be from Reformation. Making her ensemble even more dazzling, Kaia's curve-hugging design featured a thigh-high slit and puffed sleeves.

For the special occasion, the brunette beauty kept things effortlessly elegant and she tied her outfit together with simple jewelry pieces, black strappy sandal heels and a vibrant red-orange handbag. 

Pete also cleaned up nicely.

Read

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Show Major PDA While Vacationing in Miami

The Saturday Night Live star looked dapper in a classic black and white suit for his special night out. As the couple headed out to their friend's wedding, they were spotted holding hands and walking closely with each other.

Kaia Gerber, Pete Davidson, PDA, Miami

Backgrid

While it's unclear how long they plan to stay in Miami, one thing is for sure: they're having a good ole time so far.

"They spent the afternoon on the beach at Faena with a big group of friends," an insider told E! News about their beach date on Saturday afternoon. "They both seemed very happy to be out in the sun and enjoying the beautiful weather."

The source added, "At one point, Pete came over and leaned in to give Kaia a kiss [and] she got a big smile on her face."

Moreover, their romantic getaway comes a few days after they were spotted kissing and showing major PDA at the Charlotte Lawrence concert in New York.

"Pete and Kaia seemed playful and happy, but also tried to remain low-key, viewing the concert from the upstairs balcony mostly out of sight," a separate source shared with E! News about their hangout on Monday night. "The two shared a long kiss but appeared embarrassed when the crowd began to take notice of them."

While Davidson and Gerber's romance is certainly in the early stages, it looks like things are going well for the two. They first sparked romance rumors in October and recently confirmed their relationship, which came a few weeks after the 26-year-old actor split with actress Margaret Qualley.

More recently, the SNL star gave fans insight about the type of partner he is when he's in a relationship.

"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess," he shared with Paper Magazine in an interview. "I try to go as above and beyond as possible because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Kaia Gerber , Celebrities , Couples , Life/Style , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.